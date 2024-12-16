NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The man shot following an alleged break-in to a Northwest Miami Dade home may have been attempting to escape the Florida Highway Patrol after a rollover accident not too far away, police said.

The Sunday shooting woke up neighbors in the area after a homeowner said the male suspect attempted to break into his home.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Whitney Liberal climbed over a backyard wall using a ladder at around 6 a.m. Sunday. When spotted, the homeowner confronted Liberal before opening fire.

“I came out and my neighbor was on the balcony with a gun and a lantern. It was a shot in the leg,” said neighbor Alphonso Nieto. “I heard the shot. I woke up and then the screaming.”

Alphonso Nieto has lived next door to the family of four for 30 years. He was there when the incident unfolded. According to him, the family dog alerted them to someone in their backyard.

“He warned him,” said Nieto. “He said ‘Put your hands up.’ He said it twice, and he didn’t. So then, he shot him.”

Nieto told 7News off camera on Monday that the story was unfolding a bit differently, saying the suspect may not have been trying to break into his neighbor’s home at all, but rather escaping a potential arrest.

Police said Liberal was attempting to get away from FHP troopers following a rollover accident. Hopping off a wall, he made his way off the I-75 and toward the homeowner’s backyard.

Once Liberal was found by police, he was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

Nieto said he is still shocked by what happened only a few feet from his home.

“It’s incredible,” he said. “Because we never see police cars in this neighborhood, so this is new for us.”

Other homeowners told 7News they are also frightened by what unfolded in their neighborhood.

Authorities said the Liberal is expected to make a full recovery.

He was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and trespassing.

