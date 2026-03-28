MIAMI (WSVN) - A police-involved shooting in Downtown Miami Saturday morning led to an officer and suspect being rushed to the hospital as the Ultra Music Festival is set to continue.

Miami Police Department Chief Danny Morales said that two officers were flagged down by an individual at the YVE Hotel regarding an argument.

However, the argument turned into an altercation between the individual and the two officers.

Officers attempted to use a Taser to little effect, and pepper spray the suspect.

While several officers were at the scene, one of the officers discharged their weapon, leaving the suspect with non-life threatening injuries.

An officer was also injured, and both are being treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The shooting comes as the Ultra Music Festival is set to resume at Bayfront Park this weekend near where the shooting took place.

Morales said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be leading the ongoing investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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