MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect was killed and three others were taken into custody following a shootout with police in Miami Gardens on Thursday night, marking the latest in a series of violent incidents in the area.

The confrontation occurred just before 11 p.m. near 61st Street and Northwest 27th Place, when Miami Gardens Police officers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) responded to reports of gunfire. Once they arrived, officers were met with gunfire from suspects and returned fire.

“We do not take this lightly. If folks are brazen enough to fire on our officers, and are out here doing violent crime, they will be dealt with accordingly,” said Miami Gardens Police Department Chief Delma Noel-Pratt, who spoke to the media following the incident.

According to Chief Noel-Pratt, one suspect was killed on the scene as a result of the shooting and three were taken into custody. No law enforcement officers were injured.

The ATF was on the scene due to the recent surge in violent incidents in the area.

“We stand with our state and local partners in the fight against violent crime,” said Christopher A. Robinson, Special agent in charge for ATF Miami Field Division. “We will assist them as much as possible with the tools we bring to the table. We’ll also help them with where the firearms came from.”

This shooting follows a series of targeted attacks that have rattled the Miami Gardens community in recent weeks. Despite assurances from Mayor Rodney Harris that the city is safe and these incidents are related to known gang violence, residents remain on edge.

“We believe these incidents to be targeted acts related to known gang activity in Miami-Dade County. They are not random acts of violence,” said Harris earlier this month.

As the investigation continues, city officials are urging residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement efforts to bring an end to the violence.

