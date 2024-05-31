MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect was killed and three others were taken into custody following a shootout with police in Miami Gardens on Thursday night, marking the latest in a series of violent incidents in the area.

The confrontation occurred just before 11 p.m. near 61st Street and Northwest 27th Place, when Miami Gardens Police officers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) responded to reports of gunfire. Once they arrived, officers were met with gunfire from suspects and returned fire.

“We were doing a joint detail with Miami Gardens Police Department in response to violent crime activity in the area. Unfortunately, some individuals discharged fire at some Miami Gardens detectives as well as some of my agents,” said Special Agent Christopher A. Robinson of ATF Miami Field Division.

However, the mother of the man that was killed at the scene telling 7news something different. She said her 27-year-old son and his friends were outside his home when all of a sudden officers and ATF agents came racing up to the house. She said they didn’t announce themselves and were in an unmarked car. She said her son had no idea that they were officers and he was just trying to protect himself. He was shot and killed in front of his 6-year-old daughter.

“We do not take this lightly. If folks are brazen enough to fire on our officers, and are out here doing violent crime, they will be dealt with accordingly,” said Miami Gardens Police Department Chief Delma Noel-Pratt, who spoke to the media following the incident.

According to Chief Noel-Pratt, one suspect was killed on the scene as a result of the shooting and three were taken into custody. No law enforcement officers were injured.

On Friday morning, aerial footage from 7Skyforce captured the body behind a house where it appeared to be burned. According to Chief Noel-Pratt, there were at least two fires near the deceased body.

A cousin of one of the men in custody said they all have registered guns and they all, to his knowledge, are not involved in any gangs. He also added that they would never shoot at police.

The ATF was on the scene due to the recent surge in violent incidents in the area.

“We stand with our state and local partners in the fight against violent crime,” said Christopher A. Robinson, Special agent in charge for ATF Miami Field Division. “We will assist them as much as possible with the tools we bring to the table. We’ll also help them with where the firearms came from.”

This shooting follows a series of targeted attacks that have rattled the Miami Gardens community in recent weeks. Despite assurances from Mayor Rodney Harris that the city is safe and these incidents are related to known gang violence, residents remain on edge.

“We believe these incidents to be targeted acts related to known gang activity in Miami-Dade County. They are not random acts of violence,” said Harris earlier this month.

As the investigation continues, city officials are urging residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement efforts to bring an end to the violence.

“There are not subjects at large, so I want to ensure the community that their safety is paramount,” added Chief Noell-Pratt. “Therefore, we will continue to be out here doing joint operations in order to make sure that the community is safe.”

The identities of the men involved, including the deceased, have not yet been released. It is unclear if the men in custody will be facing any charges.

