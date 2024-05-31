MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect was killed and three others were taken into custody following a shootout with police in Miami Gardens, marking the latest in a series of violent incidents in the area.

The suspect killed at the scene on Thursday night was identified as 27-year-old Daniel Lewis, who also goes by Julio Trill.

His mother, Angela Lewis, is devastated.

“He was a good person. I want my baby, and I wish this never happened,” she said.

The confrontation occurred just before 11 p.m. along Northwest 27th Place, where Miami Gardens Police officers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms claim they were responding to reports of gunfire.

According to authorities, once they arrived, the officers were met with gunfire from suspects and returned fire.

“We were doing a joint detail with Miami Gardens Police Department in response to violent crime activity in the area. Unfortunately, some individuals discharged fire at some Miami Gardens detectives as well as some of my agents,” said Special Agent Christopher A. Robinson of ATF Miami Field Division.

“I watched him take his last breaths,” said Angela.

The grieving parent said investigators’ account of the shootout is inaccurate, claiming it was police who first pulled the trigger.

“We all didn’t know what was going, who was outside. I watched them kill my son,” she said. “My daughter was beating on the door saying someone was chasing them from the store, which it turned out to be the police, and my son, naturally, you know, he was in the house. He came outside to see, he just took two steps off the back porch, and they shot him five times.”

Angela said her son’s cousins and other people rushed to their home after they drove through the gate and into the backyard.

The cousin, Jafari Russell, said the ordeal began not far from the home, when he and his friends noticed they were being followed.

“We’re being chased by three cars,” said Russell. “I’m terrified for my life. There’s three cars — black, tinted-up cars — chasing us at 11 o’clock at night.”

Russell said he heard gunshots and later learned that the people following him were police and his cousin had been killed.

Miami Gardens Police said officers were forced to fire.

“They were fired upon, and as a result, our officers went ahead and returned fire,” said Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt.

“One individual was struck, and he’s unfortunately deceased,” said Robinson.

Officers then took Angela’s daughter, Russell and one other person into custody for questioning. It remains unclear whether they will be facing any charges.

Angela says Daniel was a registered gun owner, but she doesn’t know if he was armed at the time of the shooting. What she does know is the kind of man she raised.

“He’s a good man. He loved his kids. He has no gang ties. He is a father of two,” she said.

ATF said two guns were found near Daniel’s body.

His 6-year-old daughter, who he adored and called his twin, witnessed the shooting.

“She’s not taking it well. She can’t sleep at the moment; we all haven’t been to sleep,” said Angela.

In the past month, the City of Miami Gardens has seen a string of violent shootings that they have labeled “targeted and gang-related.” As a result, police and the ATF have been out in full force to try and keep the peace.

“If folks feel that they can come out here and be brazen enough to commit this violent crime and fire upon our law enforcement officers, we will deal with them accordingly,” said Noel-Pratt.

Earlier this week, Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris assured residents that the city is safe and blamed this surge of violence on gang activity.

“We hear the community’s outcry as a result of the last two shootings. We have been out here doing proactive details with our local state and federal partners,” said Noel-Pratt.

But Daniel’s mother said gang activity had nothing to do with his death.

“He has no gang ties, no nothing,” said Angela.

On Friday morning, aerial footage from 7Skyforce captured the body behind a house where it appeared to be burned. According to Noel-Pratt, there were at least two fires near the deceased body.

Angela said her son had no idea who rushed up to their home before shots were fired, and she believes that if officers had identified themselves or used lights and sirens, this incident could have been avoided. She said she just wants one thing from the city.

“I just need peace and the truth, that’s it. I just want the truth,” she said.

Miami Gardens Police and city leaders have not responded to the mother’s claims.

The shootout remains under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

