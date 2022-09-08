NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting at a bus stop sent two 12-years-old to the hospital.

Police are investigating the area of Northwest Eighth Avenue and 110th Street where the shooting took place just before 8 a.m.. Thursday.

“They are only 12 years of age, we’re waiting for the bus to be taken to school when the subject that is only 16 years of age, approached them, armed with a gun, and demanded their cellphones,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Argemis Colome. “We are waiting

The two juveniles did not give their cellphones to the suspect.

“The subject immediately began shooting at the juveniles and took of one foot,” Colome said.

The juveniles were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital and are expected to be OK.

There is an all out manhunt from the air and ground for the 16-year-old gunman.

“The police department immediately established a perimeter, and the subject was taken into custody a couple blocks away without incident,” Colome said.

According to police, they recovered two guns at the site.

The community helped track down the teen gunman.

“That definitely did help us out, they called in information, and they said ‘hey we see someone running through our backyard,’ so we want to thank those individuals that did get involved and called 911 and gave us information,” Colome said.

