MIAMI (WSVN) - A police pursuit in Miami concluded with an arrest after reports of a stolen van from a dealership. The suspect, identified by police as Jose Carlos Blanciquett, faces charges including grand theft, fleeing and eluding, battery on a law enforcement officer, and sexual battery.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the sexual battery incident occurred at a nearby mental health facility before Blanciquett fled. Officials said staff members tried to approach Blanciquett, who was also a patient there.

Cell phone video footage captured the moments after Blanciquett ended up behind the wheel at Toyota of North Miami, with keys reportedly left inside the van.

On Wednesday morning, Blanciquett faced a judge.

“You were arrested for two cases: aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer after an accident, grand theft of a vehicle,” said Judge Mindy Glazer. “He could’ve killed somebody. He crossed over express lanes.”

The chase escalated with Blanciquett driving on the wrong side of the road, weaving through traffic, and entering Interstate 95. Troopers attempted PIT maneuvers near 79th Street on I-95 southbound, but the suspect continued to elude capture.

The pursuit ended in a crash after the third attempt at a PIT maneuver, causing the driver to lose control.

Despite the collision, Blanciquett fled on foot but, finally stopped on the southbound on-ramp to the westbound State Road 112.

Police found that Blanciquett was on probation, after he stepped out of the van, wearing what appeared to be an ankle monitor.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Blanciquett was given a $50,000 bond in court.

