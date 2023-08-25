MIAMI (WSVN) - Several police departments pursued a vehicle in Miami-Dade County after a person was involved in a domestic dispute. The chase came to an end in Miami’s Little Havana area just before noon.

On Friday, police pursued a black BMW SUV in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and Seventh Street.

According to Miami Police, the Miami-Dade Police Department requested the help of its officers in reference to a suspect fleeing the scene of a crime.

Live video footage showed the suspect getting put into the back of a Miami Police Department vehicle.

When the driver was in the area of Southwest Third Avenue, off US-1, Key Biscayne Police Department said the suspect’s car sideswiped one of their units. The officer in that vehicle was expected to be OK.

The Key Biscayne Police Department said the suspect was involved in a domestic dispute and authorities have been looking for the suspect over the past few days. The City of Miami Police said there may have been a firearm involved.

Sources said the suspect was at a pita shop located at 180 Crandon Blvd., where he entered the store with a guitar case, which police later discovered held an AK-47 rifle, along with a police scanner.

After about an hour-long pursuit, the driver crashed at the on-ramp of Northwest 17th Avenue onto State Road 836; they fled on foot before they were captured and taken into custody just before noon.

The person in custody also made statements against law enforcement officers.

As a result of this incident, the on-ramp onto SR-836 from Northwest 17th Avenue is shut down as police continue their investigation.

Authorities have been contacted for more details on the incident.

