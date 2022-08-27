WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The suspect in a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade that claimed five lives appeared after he was released from the hospital.

Maiky Simeon sat in a wheelchair as he faced a judge on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was granted bond but was placed on an immigration hold and ordered to surrender his Haitian passport and driver’s license.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Simeon was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Road 826 when he slammed into another car head on, Aug. 20.

In that car were four women and a man between the ages of 18 and 25 years old. Their families said they were returning home from a night out celebrating one of them receiving a scholarship to go to college in New York.

All five of them were killed instantly, authorities said.

Simeon’s arraignment hearing has been set for Sept. 12.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.