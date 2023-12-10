PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected robber is behind bars in connection to a bank robbery in Palmetto Bay.

Federal authorities confirmed the robber was arrested near Southwest 70th Avenue and 133rd Street in Pinecrest, Saturday morning.

According to the FBI, the suspect demanded cash from a teller at the TD Bank branch on South Dixie Highway and 143rd Street.

Investigators said the employee handed over the money.

No one at the bank was hurt.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Miami-Dade Police and Pinecrest Police, assisted FBI agents in apprehending the suspect.

