SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The suspect in a Southwest Miami-Dade warehouse shooting that injured two people is dead, according to 7News sources.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m., Thursday, in the 7300 block of Southwest 45th Street, near the Palmetto Expressway and Bird Road.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Response Team, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

Three people, including the shooter, were shot and transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

The shooter was pronounced dead at the hospital after a police-involved shooting.

A close friend of the family of one of the victims identified one of the shooting victims as Eddie Rivero. He is in his 40’s and currently undergoing surgery.

The close friend told 7News the shooter was Rivero’s stepbrother.

Family members of the victim have gathered outside of the hospital’s emergency room and have said they’ve gotten very little information of their loved ones.

The condition of the other two victims remains unknown.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a heavy police presence in the area and several people being escorted out of the building with their hands raised.

Multiple people were seen being frisked and questioned by officers on the scene.

Video posted to social media captured the gunshots in the parking lot as people are seen running and hiding for cover.

Another video captured a wounded person in the bed of a pickup truck and another wounded person being carried out by responding officials.

Officers said the scene is secured.

“We want the community to know that right now there is no imminent threat. This is an active scene. As you can see, we will be working this for quite some time. We will be looking for additional victims to make sure we are not missing anyone and I ask the community if there was anyone here that has video or information, our investigators need that information and they can contact the sheriff’s office or crime stoppers,” said MDSO Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz.

A business owner in the industrial plaza told 7News he and his employees had to hunker down as the scene initially played out.

Officials said parents who want to pick up their children from Idol Cheer can pick them up at the reunification center at 7391 SW 44 Street.

A witness said he was scared after finding out a shooting had occurred.

“I wasn’t that scared because I didn’t know there was a shooting, but once we found out, I was a little scared,” he said.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

The westbound lanes of Southwest 40th Street have re-opened but the eastbound lanes remain closed.

