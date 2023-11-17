MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect linked to the attempted murder of a Miami Beach security guard has been apprehended in Texas and returned to face charges in Miami-Dade County.

Surveillance footage from Oct. 22, obtained by 7News, captured the crucial audio of gunshots targeted at the victim along the 900 block of Collins Avenue.

Miami Beach detectives utilized the footage by Sherbrooke Hotel owner Mitch Novick to identify Dontayvious Roberts, linking him to the incident.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Novick said he was jolted out of bed by the sound of the gunshots.

“I heard the gunfire, I woke up, I took note of the time,” he said.

What Novick heard was the moment the security guard came under fire just up the street.

Detectives said surveillance stills captured the beginning of the crime. They said the suspect was seen running toward the victim while he went for a gun in his waistband before shots were fired.

The arrest warrant states Roberts had parked his car nearby and was told he couldn’t and that the vehicle would be towed.

Police said Roberts didn’t like that, so he pulled out the firearm and opened fire.

Luckily, the report states, the bullets “grazed the victim, clothing, entering his security labeled polo shirt but not striking his body.”

Investigators said Roberts fled the scene on foot.

Novick’s footage showed a man believed to be Roberts walking south and then west toward Washington Avenue.

“The police contacted me. They came here four or five times regarding this incident,” said Novick.

After the shooting, Roberts reportedly fled the state, prompting investigators to intensify their efforts.

Subsequently, an arrest warrant was issued, and in collaboration with law enforcement agencies nationwide, Miami Beach Police successfully tracked Roberts to Texas.

Following his arrest, Roberts was brought back to Miami-Dade County, where he now faces charges of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.

He appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Thursday.

Police said there is one more suspect connected to this case, adding they are not finished and this case remains under investigation.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.