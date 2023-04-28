NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect has been captured by police after a pursuit ended with him swimming into a canal and fleeing into a South Florida backyard.

A Florida Highway Patrol officer attempted to stop the driver who is accused of ramming into a trooper in the area of Northwest 103rd Street and 32nd Avenue, Friday morning.

At some point, troopers lost sight of the vehicle and called for a Miami-Dade Police helicopter, which were able to locate the truck.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the driver exited a white pickup and fled on foot in the area of Northwest Second Avenue near at South Biscayne River Drive.

The suspect was described as having a black T-shirt and dark pants.

During his escape, the suspect jumped into a nearby canal.

The suspect then fled into a backyard.

Both police agency searched for the suspect with K-9 units.

The suspect was then seen floating back in a canal.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where dive teams surrounded the suspect and brought him to shore.

The suspect is now in police custody.

It is unclear if anyone else was in the vehicle with the suspect.

A witness in the area, who is a tow truck driver, saw the whole incident play out.

