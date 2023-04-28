NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect has been captured by police after a pursuit ended with him swimming into a canal and fleeing into a South Florida backyard.

The suspect has been identified as 54-year-old Marc A. Anderson.

A Florida Highway Patrol officer attempted to stop Anderson who is accused of ramming into a trooper in the area of Northwest 103rd Street and 32nd Avenue, Friday morning.

At some point, troopers lost sight of the vehicle and called for a Miami-Dade Police helicopter, which were able to locate the truck.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where Anderson exited a white pickup and fled on foot in the area of Northwest Second Avenue near at South Biscayne River Drive.

The suspect was described as having a black T-shirt and dark pants.

During his escape, Anderson jumped into a nearby canal.

He then then fled into a backyard.

Both police agencies searched for the suspect with K-9 units.

Anderson was then seen floating back in a canal.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where dive teams surrounded Anderson and brought him to shore.

He is now in police custody.

It is unclear if anyone else was in the vehicle with the suspect.

A witness in the area, who is a tow truck driver, saw the whole incident play out.

Anderson has had previous run-ins with police, dating back to 1986 when he was 17 years old.

His most recent charges include grand theft in 2021 and burglary in 2004.

