NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit in Miami concluded with an arrest after reports of a stolen van from a dealership. The suspect, identified by police as Jose Carlos Blanciquett, faces charges including grand theft, fleeing and eluding, battery on a law enforcement officer and attempted sexual battery.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the attempted sexual battery incident occurred at a nearby mental health facility before Blanciquett fled. Officials said staff members tried to approach Blanciquett, who was also a patient there.

According to the arrest report, the suspect took off from the facility when he was confronted about the incident.

Cellphone video footage captured the moments after Blanciquett ended up behind the wheel at Toyota of North Miami in North Miami-Dade.

“He stole the vehicle that had the keys in it,” said Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Sanchez.

On Wednesday morning, Blanciquett faced Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

“You were arrested for two cases: aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer after an accident, grand theft of a vehicle,” said Glazer. “He could’ve killed somebody. He crossed over express lanes.”

The chase escalated with Blanciquett driving on the wrong side of the road, weaving through traffic and entering Interstate 95. Troopers attempted PIT maneuvers near 79th Street on I-95 southbound, but the suspect continued to elude capture.

The pursuit led to a crash after the third attempt at a PIT maneuver, causing the driver to lose control, but not enough to stop him.

Moments after he spun around, the suspect is seen ramming a trooper with the van. The trooper is then seen striking the van, causing the front bumper of the cruiser to come off.

That last hit appeared to be enough to stop Blanciquett. He was seen putting the van in park in the middle of the highway.

Seconds later, Blanciquett fled on foot, but he was finally stopped on the southbound on-ramp to the westbound State Road 112.

Police found that Blanciquett was on probation, after he stepped out of the van wearing what appeared to be an ankle monitor. He was taken into custody.

“The good thing is there were no injuries, and the subject was arrested,” said Sanchez.

Blanciquett was given a $50,000 bond in court.

