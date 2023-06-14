MIAMI (WSVN) - The accused shooter of a beloved South Florida business owner appeared in court.

Ferris Phillips faced a Miami-Dade County Circuit judge, Wednesday morning.

The 38-year-old faces one count of first-degree murder.

He is accused of fatally shooting 47-year-old Nader Aweidah, the owner of a body shop, while at his own business in Northwest Miami-Dade earlier this month.

Phillips was denied bond.

