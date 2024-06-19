WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who shot and killed a delivery driver in broad daylight earlier this month in Opa-locka faced a judge after his arrest.

The shooting, which appeared to be random and unprovoked, occurred on the morning of June 8 when Alejandro Linares, 40, was delivering groceries along the 1700 block of Northwest 142nd Lane.

On Tuesday, the suspect, 22-year-old Dawayen Bendross, appeared in court.

“Mr. Bendross, sir, you were arrested for two cases,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Miami-Dade Police arrested Bendross in connection with the fatal shooting of Linares nearly two weeks ago.

“I’m not sure why it’s not charged as a different type of murder, like first-degree, since it doesn’t look like the victim was doing anything other than delivering his groceries, and he was ambushed and shot and killed,” said Glazer.

According to an arrest report, Linares was shot in the chest by Bendross, who approached him with a Glock .45 as he exited his car.

Linares was transported to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Bendross was initially detained following the incident, but a police report states that a surveillance video, a witness and physical evidence helped them quickly build a case against him.

“It was found he had the gun that matched the casings, which were used to kill the victim,” said Glazer.

The suspect’s mother was in court on Tuesday.

“He needs to be evaluated. He needs to be placed in a home because he takes meds. He’s already been diagnosed as a schizophrenic, bipolar and something else,” said Bendross’s mother. “He’s been Baker Acted probably like seven or eight times.”

Bendross was charged with second-degree murder with a weapon and remains in custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Since he has been locked up, he has attacked an inmate, which also appeared to be unprovoked and random.

Following the investigation, Bendross was charged with additional offenses, including battery by a detainee on a visitor or other detainee, trespass of an unoccupied structure or conveyance, and loitering or prowling.

He is currently being held without bond for the murder charge, with bonds set at $5,000 and $200 for the other charge.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.