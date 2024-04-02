NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A chain of events unfolded late Monday night when a woman was carjacked at gunpoint in West Park, leading to an interstate standoff in Northeast Miami-Dade. After nearly five hours, authorities arrested the suspect with the help of a robot dog that came into contact with the vehicle in question.

The incident began in the 2700 block of South State Road 7 around 11:52 p.m. when Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery. The victim reported that a known individual carjacked her, leading to authorities to issue a Be-On-The-Lookout for the stolen vehicle and suspect.

Once officers found the subject, a pursuit began and extended into early Tuesday, involving both BSO and Miami-Dade Police officers. The chase led to a crash around 3 a.m. on the off-ramp of Interstate 95 at Miami Gardens Drive, where the suspect barricaded himself.

Live video footage showed the barricaded subject as he was surrounded by law enforcement, including officers from the Special Response Team of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

7Skyforce captured the moments before the suspect was arrested as a robot dog approached the vehicle to aid in the situation. Just before 9 a.m., the Special Response Team closed in on the car to open the driver-side door to arrest the subject.

As a result of this incident, all lanes of South I-95 remain closed between Ives Dairy Road and the Golden Glades. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes such as Federal Highway, State Road 441 or the Florida Turnpike.

Miami-Dade Police Department is the lead on this incident while Florida Highway Patrol troopers are assisting with traffic.

