MIAMI (WSVN) - An alleged car thief appeared in court, days after, police said, he led officers on a cross-county pursuit.

Walter Griggs stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Friday afternoon.

According to police, Griggs stole an SUV from a window tinting business in Margate on Tuesday night.

Officials spotted the stolen vehicle on Wednesday, leading to a cross-county pursuit that ended at Miami International Airport.

Investigators said the suspect stopped just before passing a crosswalk in front of Terminal E, where authorities immediately handcuffed him without incident.

Griggs faces multiple charges, including grand theft, fleeing police and driving with a suspended license.

He is being held on an out-of-county warrant.

