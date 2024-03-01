MIAMI (WSVN) - An alleged car thief appeared in court after taking police on a cross county pursuit.
Walter Griggs faced a judge on Friday morning.
According to police, Griggs stole an SUV from a window tinting business in Margate on Tuesday night.
Officials spotted the stolen vehicle on Wednesday, leading to a cross-county pursuit which ended at Miami International Airport.
He stopped just before passing a crosswalk in front of Terminal E where authorities immediately handcuffed the man behind the wheel without incident.
Griggs faces multiple charges, including grand theft vehicle, fleeing police, and driving with a suspended license.
He is being held on an out-of-county warrant.
