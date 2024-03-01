MIAMI (WSVN) - An alleged car thief appeared in court after taking police on a cross county pursuit.

Walter Griggs faced a judge on Friday morning.

According to police, Griggs stole an SUV from a window tinting business in Margate on Tuesday night.

Officials spotted the stolen vehicle on Wednesday, leading to a cross-county pursuit which ended at Miami International Airport.

He stopped just before passing a crosswalk in front of Terminal E where authorities immediately handcuffed the man behind the wheel without incident.

Griggs faces multiple charges, including grand theft vehicle, fleeing police, and driving with a suspended license.

He is being held on an out-of-county warrant.

