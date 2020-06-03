Suspect in accidental shooting of teenage girl in Miami faces judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - The 18-year-old charged in the accidental shooting of a teenage girl at an apartment in Miami faced a judge on Wednesday.

Thalys Oliveira appeared in court, weeks after, police said, he accidentally shot and killed 15-year-old Arya Gray.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene near Northeast 10th Avenue and 78th Street in the early hours of May 12.

Paramedics rushed Gray to Ryder Trauma Center, where she later died.

While the shooting took place when Oliveira was 17, he is being tried as an adult. He has been charged with manslaughter.

The judge ordered Oliveira to house arrest and also gave him a stay away order from the other witnesses who were present when the shooting took place.

