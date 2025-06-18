NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit in North Miami-Dade ended in fatality after, deputies said, they were forced to fire. Now, investigators have released new details about those harrowing moments.

According to detectives, the subject fled from Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies after they attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

“The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a yellow Corvette,” said MDSO Detective Argemis Colome. “The driver of the Corvette came out of the vehicle armed, and the deputy discharged his firearm, striking that individual.”

The MDSO Aviation Support Unit responded to track the vehicle while providing live updates to unmarked ground units equipped with lights and sirens giving pursuit.

Eventually, the vehicle entered an apartment complex near Northwest Fourth Court and Northwest 85th Street Road. According to deputies, the driver, while armed, then exited the vehicle. He then approached responding deputies, causing one to open fire and strike the subject.

According to MDSO, Deputy Kelvin Cox pulled the trigger.

“He got cornered over there by the dumpster,” said one witness. “The driver got cornered by the dumpster by the police. When he got out, they shot him up.”

The subject, identified as 24-year-old Kristofer Lazaro Laboy, was later pronounced dead.

Deputies said a gun was found next to Laboy.

Family members who didn’t want to speak on camera told 7News Laboy was scared and called his father for help, saying his son didn’t know he was being pursued by police or who it was behind him. By the time Laboy’s father arrived at the scene, it was already over.

Officials said the traffic stop began after they saw what they believed to be tinted windows that were too dark on the vehicle.

“This could have been just a citation, and everybody would’ve gone home and, unfortunately, this individual chose not to stop and, when he ends up stopping, he comes out of his vehicle armed, and our deputies had to discharge their service weapon,” said Colome.

The ongoing investigation is being led by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, as is protocol for all police-involved shootings.

