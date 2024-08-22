HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released the identity of the subject accused of being involved in a domestic disturbance in Hialeah that led to the death of a woman and a fatal police-involved shooting that killed the subject.

Hialeah Police responded to the 4200 block of West Fifth Court around 4:30 a.m., Wednesday after there were reports of multiple people stabbed, included two adults and one juvenile.

When officers arrived, they were met by a victim outside the home suffering from a stab wound. Inside the house, officers found two more victims along with the armed subject they have now identified as Alex Gonzalez Jr .

As officers were rendering aid to the victims, there was a confrontation between the officers and Gonzalez, forcing the officers to fire their weapons, fatally shooting Gonzalez.

One stabbing victim died on scene and two additional victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center.

Alex Gonzalez Jr. is accused of fatally stabbing his 49-year-old mother, Madeleyne Gonzalez and severely injuring his 17-year-old sister, Amanda Gonzalez, and his grandmother, Rosa Gonzalez.

Neighbors say that he suffered from mental illness. That information has yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Amanda and Rosa are still hospitalized trying to recover from their injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the police-involved shooting, as per protocol.

