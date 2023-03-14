NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was danger on duty for some police officers as they were serving a warrant.

Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Response Team (SRT) came under fire when they were serving the warrant at a home on Fifth Avenue and 82nd Terrace, Tuesday morning.

“There was an individual in the master bedroom that was barricaded inside, and as they were approaching that master bedroom, multiple gunshots were fired from within that bedroom out,” said MDPD Det. Alvaro Zabaleta.

According to police, the shots were fired at around 6:30 a.m. by a man at the center of a violent felony investigation.

“Not only did he open fire towards our officers, but had a total disregard that he had a 1-year-old inside of that bedroom as well,” Zabaleta said.

No one was hurt during the standoff.

This latest incident comes days after another MDPD officer came under fire and was grazed in the head as he tried to make an arrest.

Five people were arrested during that incident, which included the accused gunman, Steve Gallon IV, the son of Miami-Dade School Board member Dr. Steve Gallon III.

“And it’s just showing the aggressions of these individuals, the aggression of these criminals,” Zabaleta said. “That they will take whatever measures necessary in order to either complete the crime they’re trying to commit or to evade police. And they’re just showing total disregard, but not only for the safety of our officers, they’re showing total disregard for the safety of the community.”

The suspect in this case was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Their identity has not been released by police.

