MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is facing a slew of charges after he crashed into a police vehicle on Tuesday. Now, officials are elaborating on the details of the crime.

On Thursday morning, police officials held a news conference to release the traffic camera footage of the collision and to warn against driving under the influence.

“My officer who is a 4-year veteran and a field training officer managed to get on the audio radio and stated he was trapped inside his vehicle,” said Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt on Thursday’s news conference. “As units began to arrive they also observed the black charger ignited while the driver and 2 passengers were still inside.”

At 2:41 a.m. Tuesday, Miami Gardens Police units responded to an emergency call at Northwest 167th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue from an officer trapped in a crashed vehicle.

The officer involved in the crash is reported to be in stable condition, although he sustained injuries to his shoulder and knee. Surgery may be required in the future.

Units arriving at the scene observed the Charger ignite with the driver and two passengers still inside. A police officer rescued the driver, identified as Luis Andrew James, and the occupants from the burning vehicle.

Upon securing James in the police vehicle, the rescuing officer detected a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech, and unsteadiness.

According to officials, James, driving the black Charger, ran a steady red traffic signal, causing a collision with the police vehicle.

The aftermath exposed a trunk containing drug paraphernalia and various substances, including 162.9 grams of crack cocaine and 750 grams of marijuana.

Despite refusal, James was charged with DUI, serious bodily injury, and drug trafficking.

When James refused a blood sample, he was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Bond for the charges, including cocaine trafficking and cannabis possession with intent, was set at $50,000 and $5,000.

While the driver of the Charger escaped injury, his two passengers were not as fortunate, with one in critical condition.

James bonded out on Wednesday and did not appear before a judge.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.