MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspect is set to face a judge after he injured a Miami Police officer following a hit-and-run incident on Aug. 14.

Detective Marvalyn Lee Chin, the injured officer, is currently recuperating at Jackson Memorial Hospital after undergoing surgery to address injuries sustained on her arms and legs. Meanwhile, the suspect, identified as Andrewin Wardell, is set to appear in court Wednesday to face a string of serious charges.

The incident unfolded as Detective Lee Chin responded to a robbery in progress. During her intervention, she was struck by a maroon Nissan Murano driven by Wardell.

The collision was described as intentional, pinning Detective Lee Chin against a parked vehicle. The officer’s dedication to her duty resulted in her suffering significant injuries.

Wardell, 49, now faces a series of charges in connection with the incident. The charges against him include robbery/carjacking, attempted felony murder/causing injury, battery on a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injuries, fleeing and eluding Police, as well as leaving the scene of a crash.

