NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement apprehended a suspect in Miami Gardens accused of robbing two banks in Pembroke Pines.

Investigators said the robber targeted the Wells Fargo branch located at 702 N. University Drive, Wednesday morning.

Shortly after, authorities said, the suspect robbed the Regions Bank at 8020 Pines Blvd., about half a mile away from the Wells Fargo.

The pursuit unfolded as Pembroke Pines Police officers and FBI agents tracked the suspect’s vehicle, a silver Jeep SUV, heading southbound on Northwest 27th Avenue, crossing into Miami-Dade County.

The dramatic pursuit came to a halt at the intersection of Northwest 175th Street and 27th Avenue, when officers deliberately collided with the suspect’s car. The impact resulted in damage to a traffic control device.

Despite the collision, the suspect resisted surrender and barricaded themselves inside their Jeep.

Hovering above the scene, 7Skyforce captured the ensuing moments as officers made efforts to capture the suspect by dragging him out of the car.

Eventually, the suspect was successfully taken into custody and placed in a patrol vehicle.

FBI told 7News that an investigation is underway as to what led to this incident.

The driver of the vehicle has only been detained and charges are now pending as the investigation continues.

