MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 36-year-old man was arrested after police said a woman told detectives she had escaped from a pimp who directed her to engage in commercial sex work.

According to an arrest report, Miami Beach, Surfside and Miami Gardens human trafficking detectives were conducting a proactive operation July 10 when they came into contact with the woman.

Police said she told detectives she had just gotten away from a pimp and was trying to return home to Virginia.

The woman was taken to the Miami Beach Police Department, where she gave investigators a recorded statement.

According to police, she said she met Jermaine Anthony Hinkle, who went by “Slime” on Instagram, in May. Investigators said the woman traveled to Miami with Hinkle in June and began engaging in commercial sex work at his direction.

According to the report, Hinkle set prices for sexual acts, decided which photos were used in online advertisements and helped create the ads.

Police issued a locate-and-notify flyer for Hinkle and entered a felony message into the system.

On Wednesday, police said Hinkle went to the Miami Beach Police Department to retrieve property from a previous arrest.

A routine records check revealed the felony message, and human trafficking detectives responded to the station.

Police said Hinkle declined to speak with detectives before he was taken into custody and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Hinkle faces charges of human trafficking by coercing commercial sexual activity, deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, directing another person to a place for prostitution and aiding or abetting prostitution.

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