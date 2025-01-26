MIAMI (WSVN) - A man charged in connection to a hit-and-run in Miami that left a man dead faced a judge this weekend.

George Sternbergh appeared in bond court, Saturday afternoon. The 57-year-old faces multiple charges including fleeing the scene of a crash, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

Police said Sternbergh struck a man who was trying to cross the street with a friend in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and 54th Street, Thursday night.

The victim, identified as 42-year-old Jesus Guerrero, pushed his friend to the side just before impact.

Rather than help, detectives said, Sternbergh took off, only to later crash into a car.

The suspect’s criminal record shows he is a repeat offender. He was arrested in 2021, 2022 and 2024, all for traffic-related incidents.

Sternbergh’s bond was set at $12,000.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Guerrero’s aunt said she considers her nephew a hero for saving his friend’s life.

