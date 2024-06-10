MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a downtown Miami building that was engulfed in flames on Monday.

The suspect has not been identified but the person shot another person early Monday morning at the apartment complex in 431 NW 3rd Street.

The injured person was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Their identity is not yet known.

Miami Fire Rescue also responded to the apartment complex due to a three-alarm fire that broke out. After 10 hours of battling the flames, officials said they have the fire under control.

“Over 40 units at our department have been deployed. As you can see, multiple angles to attack the fire, but this is a three-alarm-fire we haven’t had in 25 years,” City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said. “So this is something that is obviously a large event for us and they’re doing a heroic job in dealing with it, including rescuing residents throughout this incident.”

7Skyforce hovered over the apartment Monday afternoon, where the apartment’s roof was burned down. In some spots, the roof collapsed. Smoke was still see billowing out of the building.

Officials said 50 people were evacuated from the apartment complex. Everyone has been accounted for and a reunification center was established at Jose Marti Park, located at 351 SW 4th Ave.

Miami Police and Fire were seen helping residents get inside the reunification center.

At a 6 p.m. press conference, officials said 43 people were at Jose Marti Park and that the apartment building company will be renting out a hotel for the displaced residents for the next two weeks, beginning on Tuesday.

The state fire marshal arrived on scene and is investigating the cause of the fire.

The roadways surrounding the apartment have been blocked.

