DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who, police said, shot a liquor store employee in North Miami-Dade has been arrested months after the incident, and the victim shared his thoughts with the media for the first time since the ordeal.

“71 years young. Hahah. No, I’m feeling pretty good,” said Emmanuel Taylor, the victim.

Miami-Dade Police held a press conference Friday morning announcing the arrest of 34-year-old Norman Wright.

The shooting occurred on Dec. 7 at Jensen’s Liquors, located just north of 79th Street on North Miami Avenue.

According to investigators, Wright walked into the business just before 6 p.m. and demanded some sort of refund.

When Taylor denied the refund, that’s when Wright allegedly grabbed a liquor bottle and tried to leave the store.

That is when Taylor stepped from behind the counter and approached Wright. Police said a struggle ensued between the two men inside the store, and moments later, it spilled into the parking lot of the business.

Security footage captured Wright as he fell. When he hit the ground, the video showed the flash from the firearm.

“There are so many guns out there on the street that, you know, anybody can get shot anywhere at anytime. You know?” Taylor said. “Doesn’t matter where I am. You know? Or who I am.”

Taylor said he was hospitalized for two months.

“The funny thing was, was that I wasn’t in a lot of pain, no,” Taylor said. “I was in a lot of discomfort, only because I was in the hospital, I was intubated for like three weeks, but other than that, I was fine. Not a lot of pain.”

Detectives told 7News that they found Wright from a trail of evidence that he left behind at the crime scene.

Now, Taylor has a smile on his face and is holding his head high knowing that Wright is now behind bars.

“Ecstatic. I’m happy that he got arrested because he could be doing it to somebody else,” he said. “We’ve got to get these people off the street.”

Wright has been charged with armed robbery and attempted murder.

He remains at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

