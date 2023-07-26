NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement apprehended a suspect accused of robbing two banks in Pembroke Pines, Wednesday morning.

The banks targeted were identified as a Wells Fargo branch located at 702 N. University Drive and a Regions Bank at 8020 Pines Blvd.

The pursuit unfolded as Pembroke Pines Police officers and FBI agents tracked the suspect’s vehicle, heading southbound on Northwest 27th Avenue.

The dramatic pursuit came to a halt at the intersection of Northwest 175th Street and 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens when officers deliberately collided with the suspect’s car. The impact resulted in damage to a traffic control device.

Despite the collision, the suspect resisted surrender and barricaded themselves inside their vehicle.

Hovering above the scene, 7Skyforce captured the ensuing moments as officers made efforts to get the suspect out of the car.

Eventually, the suspect was successfully taken into custody and placed in a patrol vehicle.

