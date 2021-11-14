SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery involving an Amazon truck in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Lee Marven Garza-Vidales faces charges of armed robbery and carjacking.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the 37 year-old wrapped a cutting blade in cloth to disguise it as a gun when he robbed the Amazon driver near Southwest 142nd Court and 284th Street, Friday.

The suspect is expected to appear in bond court on Sunday.

