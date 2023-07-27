MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police apprehended a suspect involved in a harrowing incident of reckless driving and assault on a law enforcement officer in the city’s Brickell section.

According to authorities, the suspect, 23-year-old Adonys Junior Triana, was taken into custody in connection to a dramatic pursuit that involved a near-miss and a crash.

Triana has been charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

The arrest comes a week after a video capturing the heart-stopping incident was brought to the attention of the authorities. The footage, obtained by 7News, showed officers engaging in a pursuit of a reckless driver in the Brickell area.

According to City of Miami Police, one of their officers initiated a traffic stop on a blue Dodge Charger for an alleged traffic violation.

As the officer approached the vehicle, investigators said, the driver unexpectedly shifted into reverse, narrowly avoiding a collision with the officer who had approached the car.

Despite the close call, police said, the situation escalated further when the driver, failing to bring the vehicle under control, crashed into a marked police vehicle before making a hasty getaway.

No officers were injured during the incident.

