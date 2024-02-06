MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect has been arrested after, police say, they crashed their car into an Uber filled with people from out of town.

Rescue crews responded to Miami Beach where three women had to be rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital with severe injuries.

Police arrested 25-year-old Jaymes Whitney for going on a one-person crime spree resulting in a trail of trauma and destruction.

“Very long, arrest affidavit,” the judge said.

Miami Beach police said it all started when licence plates readers detected a stolen car had just entered the city from the Macarthur Causeway. Police located Whitney inside a Nissan Altima and began following it.

Police said once they were on Whitney’s tail, Whitney hit the gas, going at a high rate of speed, in an attempt to flee police.

That is when the Nissan Altima crashed into the busy street of 15th and Alton, injuring the Uber driver and its three passengers.

Whitney got out of the car and tried to make a run for it before officers held the suspect at gunpoint. Another officer used her Taser against Whitney but the jolt didn’t immediately work.

The six-foot-five inches, 270 pounds suspect struggled with police for six minutes as Whitney actively resisted arrest.

According to police, during the grueling takedown, Whitney tried to resist arrest by scratching the officer.

A witness on the scene shared a photo of the suspect under arrest after minutes of fighting back.

In a statement to 7News, police said “thanks to the utilization of cutting-edge technology and the prompt actions taken by the Miami Beach Police Department officers, the defendant, who showed a complete disregard for public safety, was apprehended without any further incident.”

Whitney is charged with several charges including possession of a controlled substance, grand theft of a vehicle, and battery on a law enforcement officer. Whitney remains in jail at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The passengers of the Uber and the driver are expected to make a full recovery.

