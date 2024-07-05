HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A burglary at Smart Stop Storage in Homestead led to the arrest of a suspect after a dramatic attempt to flee the scene.

The incident, which took place on July 3 and 4, involved the theft of $20,000 worth of name-brand sneakers from a storage unit.

Homestead Police Officers first responded to the burglary report on July 3 at the Smart Stop Storage, located at 1235 NE 12th Ave. The following day, officers were dispatched to the same location when the suspect came back to the scene. Upon arrival, officers heard noises coming from inside a storage unit.

One officer climbed onto a cart and caught the suspect, Tyvarius Tygwyan Straoudmattison, inside the unit. Instead of surrendering, Straoudmattison attempted to escape by climbing through the roof and running across the ceilings of the neighboring units, only to fall through one of them. Officers arrested him without further incident.

Smart Stop Storage staff confirmed that Straoudmattison rented a unit at the facility and used his passcode to gain access. While on the scene, two more victims reported that their units had also been burglarized.

Straoudmattison now faces multiple charges, including burglary to an unoccupied structure, grand theft, and resisting an officer without violence.

