NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting took the life of a suspect who, sources said, was armed with a machete and holding a woman hostage at a medical complex.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene at the complex, located at Northeast 168th Street and 68th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

According 7News sources, an incident happened inside the medical office building where a man held a machete to a woman’s neck. Sources said it was similar to a hostage situation.

Police arrived to the scene and shot and killed the suspect.

That woman is said to be OK.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation as per protocol for any police-involved shooting.

