MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police have arrested a second man after accusing him of killing and stuffing a man into a garbage can.

Yazmany Abreu appeared before a judge Monday afternoon and was denied bond. He faces several charges, including second-degree murder.

Authorities said that the victim was put in the bin near Northwest 59th Street and 14th Avenue in Miami on Nov. 1.

Another man, identified as 70-year-old Danny Barbee, was arrested shortly after the shooting took place and was accused of helping Abreu hide the body.

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