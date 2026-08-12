CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 34-year-old was arrested after police said she used a stolen identity to buy a $15,632 luxury watch in Coral Gables.

According to an arrest report, Christina Catherine Vera entered the Bvlgari boutique inside Neiman Marcus at 390 San Lorenzo Ave. on Aug. 3 and identified herself as the victim while speaking with a sales representative.

Investigators said Vera provided the victim’s first name and correct phone number and claimed she had lost her driver’s license.

Police said she then presented what the sales representative described as a passport identification card bearing the victim’s name and identifying information.

The sales representative used that information to access the victim’s Neiman Marcus credit account, according to the report.

Police said Vera selected a silver Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas watch valued at $15,632 and charged it to the victim’s account before leaving the store with the watch.

The victim told investigators she never authorized Vera to use her identity, access her account or make the purchase. She discovered the transaction after receiving a text message and email from Neiman Marcus, according to police.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video that they said showed Vera entering the store, interacting with a Bvlgari sales representative and later leaving with what appeared to be a Bvlgari shopping bag.

According to the report, a Bal Harbour police officer later identified Vera as the same person arrested in a separate incident at the Neiman Marcus in Bal Harbour. A Bvlgari sales representative also identified Vera in a photo lineup and told investigators she was 100% certain of the identification.

Vera was arrested Tuesday at her Miami residence and taken into custody without incident.

She faces charges of fraudulent use of identification information, third-degree grand theft and organized fraud.

A judge found probable cause and set bonds of $7,500, $2,500 and $2,500, respectively, and ordered Vera to stay away from Neiman Marcus. She also has an outstanding felony hold.

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