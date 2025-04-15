MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of shooting his mother-in-law in her Miami Gardens home has been caught and cuffed, officials say.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where officers with the Miami Gardens Police Department Investigation Unit, as well as the Hialeah Police Department, performed a traffic felony stop in the area of Northwest 199th Street and 37th Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to MGPD, the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Ismael Bilal, switched vehicles from his blue pickup truck after fleeing from the scene.

He was picked up in a gray Toyota at a gas station.

Neighbors say he and the victim’s daughter had been separated for months.

The victim was the latest victim in a string of domestic violence cases across Broward and Miami-Dade counties in the last few days.

