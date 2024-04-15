DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have stopped a suspect after a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center in Doral.

Bryan Jimenez Fallas stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Monday morning.

He faces charges of aggravated battery and attempted manslaughter.

According to Doral Police, the incident took place in the parking lot of The Shoppes at MICC, located at 7800 NW 25th St., just before 4 p.m., Saturday.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics airlifted the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

