WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The gunman accused of killing two people in a triple shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade has died after officials were forced to fire less than 24 hours after the incident.

27-year-old Jeankerly Maria Linares Marin was pronounced dead on the scene after she, alongside another man and woman, was struck by gunfire following a confrontation at a food truck near Northwest 30th Street and 27th Avenue. Officers placed a yellow tarp over her body as they combed the area for clues and placed down evidence markers.

“2722 Northwest 30th Street advising a male and female shot at this time” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner.

7News cameras captured the male victim being transported to Jackson Ryder Trauma as paramedics performed life-saving measures. The man, unfortunately, would not survive.

The other woman was shot at but was not injured and was able to get away.

“I mean, people just stand at a food truck, not knowing that this is the last few minutes of their life,” said one man.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, investigators did not have a description of the gunman but managed to trail him to an Extended Stay America in West Miami-Dade, Monday afternoon.

Homicide detectives were conducting surveillance at the location, attempting to apprehend the suspect when he attempted to enter his vehicle.

A confrontation ensued, followed by an exchange of gunfire, in which the alleged shooter was struck.

“Detectives with the Homicide Bureau were conducting surveillance on an armed and dangerous suspect involved in a previous homicide from earlier today,” said Miami-Dade Public Information Officer Angel Rodriguez. “Detectives in the process of taking the subject down using their red and blue lights and police insignia were met with an exchange of gunfire. Despite the exchange of gunfire and trying to take the armed and dangerous suspect into custody, fortunately no deputies were injured.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the shooter dead on the scene. Detectives recovered a firearm from inside the subject’s vehicle.

Deputies have yet to identify the subject involved.

As is normal protocol with police-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now leading the investigation.

