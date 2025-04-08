WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The gunman accused of killing two people in a triple shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade has died after officials were forced to fire less than 24 hours after the incident.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said investigators were forced to fire on the alleged gunman from Monday morning’s double murder after trailing him to an Extended Stay America Hotel in West Miami-Dade, later that afternoon.

Homicide detectives were conducting surveillance at the location, attempting to apprehend the suspect when he attempted to enter his vehicle.

A confrontation ensued, followed by an exchange of gunfire, in which the alleged shooter was struck.

“Detectives with the Homicide Bureau were conducting surveillance on an armed and dangerous suspect involved in a previous homicide from earlier today,” said Miami-Dade Public Information Officer Angel Rodriguez. “Detectives in the process of taking the subject down using their red and blue lights and police insignia were met with an exchange of gunfire. Despite the exchange of gunfire, and the fact that these detectives were trying to take the armed and dangerous suspect into custody, fortunately no deputies were injured.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the shooter dead on the scene.

7News cameras captured a car riddled with bullets and shattered glass markings where it was once parked, before being towed away.

Detectives recovered a firearm from inside the subject’s vehicle.

The gunman was a suspect in the shooting death of 27-year-old Jeankerly Maria Linares Marin.

Early Monday morning, there was an apparent confrontation between four people, including the suspect and Marin, near a food truck at the intersection of Northwest 30th Street and 27th Avenue.

Detectives said the verbal dispute with between the group of people escalated when the suspect pulled out a weapon and shot into the group, striking and killing Marin and a man.

“The subject approached the victims at a local establishment of a food truck. Had an altercation of words, where the subject brandished a firearm and shot at the victims. We urge the community to please, if you know something, contact us,” said Deputy Joseph Peguero.

A third person, another woman, was shot at, but was not injured and was able to get away.

Community members are still trying to cope with the sudden loss of two lives.

“I mean, people just stand at a food truck, not knowing that this is the last few minutes of their life,” said one man.

“I didn’t come outside but I did hear the shots last night and unfortunately somebody lost their life and I’m so sorry for that,” said a woman.

As of Tuesday afternoon, deputies have not released the suspect’s identity.

A GoFundMe campaign described Marin as a loving mother, survived by her 11-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter.

As is normal protocol with police-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now leading the investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.