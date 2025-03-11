MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of battery and other crimes has been arrested.

Miami Beach Police said Leon Gordon committed his alleged crime on Ninth Street and Washington on March 1 when he entered an unlocked parked car which had a young woman sleeping in the back seat.

The woman had been at a Miami Beach nightclub with friends when she got sick and returned to the car while her friends re-entered the club.

Police said Gordon entered the vehicle and “directly behind her buttocks with her legs on his lap…”

The rest of the report’s description of the alleged attack is too graphic to describe.

According to police, the assault ended when “she screamed at the male and said ‘I don’t know you,’ and the male replied ‘I know you don’t’ as he ran out of the vehicle in an unknown direction.”

Gordon was arrested at a bus stop near the Miami Beach Police Department three days after his alleged crime.

Now, officers are using a friendly source to help with their investigation: Sherbrooke Hotel owner Mitch Novick and his cameras.

Video, obtained exclusively by 7News, captures Gordon on Novick’s hotel steps.

“Of all the places to go, he makes his way to my porch,” said Novick. “It wouldn’t be the first time.”

Police said the victim ran to get help at a local 7-Eleven about half an hour before Gordon was seen on the steps of the Sherbrooke Hotel.

Novick has helped police with their investigations in the past.

In 2021, his videos helped detectives investigate an alleged sex assault of a tourist.

Months later, the cameras also picked up a police takedown of two people accused of rape and murder of a spring break tourist.

And with this recent Gordon case, his footage is being considered as evidence in another alleged sex crime on South Beach.

“Going back 30 years, Police have paid me that visit,” said Novick. “I’m glad to be of assistance.”

Gordon remains behind bars.

Officers said the evidence does not substantiate a charge of sexual battery. Still, Gordon faces charges of burglary with assault or battery and indecent exposure.

