MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect accused of resisting arrest on Miami Beach following a chaotic series of events appeared in bond court.

Thirty-year-old Javaugh Carrawell was arrested by Miami Beach Police after bailing out from his black Mercedes Maybach following an attempted traffic stop.

After a brief police chase, Carrawell was found hiding in the bushes of a condominium in the area of Ninth Street and Meridian Avenue.

“Hands up, hands up!” police are heard saying in surveillance video obtained by 7News.

According to the arrest report, this all started with an attempted traffic stop in the 1100 block of Meridian Avenue. Police stopped the car because of its dark tinted windows and lack of taillight.

The car stopped for a moment, but it was only for Carrawell and the driver to hop out of the car and take off on foot.

The surveillance video showed the suspect running and jumping over a fence. Witnesses pointed out the suspect’s hiding spot, prompting a police response.

Shortly after police ordered Carrawell to leave his hiding spot with his hands up, they found a gun.

“I see it, I see it! There’s a gun, there’s a gun!” said an officer.

Police found an unloaded gun tossed on the ground.

As the suspect was taken to jail, police towed the Maybach, with Tennessee license plates, away for evidence.

Carrawell appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Steven Leifman, Wednesday afternoon.

“Point the public defender, $650 total,” said Leifman.

“Thank you sir,” said Carrawell to the judge.

“You’re welcome. Have a good day,” said Leifman.

According to police, Carrawell has an extensive criminal history. He faces a charge of resisting arrest and a weapons charge.

The driver of the vehicle is still on the loose, as police continue their search.

Carrawell’s bond is set at $650.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the second subject, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

