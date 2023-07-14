MIAMI (WSVN) - An armed robbery situation at a bank in Miami prompted a quick response by police.

Miami Police arrived at the Bank of America Financial Center, located at 150 W. Flagler St., Friday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect held a bank teller hostage.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police took in a suspect into custody.

TRAFFIC ALERT: We have closed W. Flagler St. Between 1 and 2 Avenue. We have a suspect in custody, that held a bank teller hostage. pic.twitter.com/qBeLVfhulI — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 14, 2023

No injuries were reported.

As police investigate the incident, W. Flagler Street between First and Second Avenue has been closed.

