Suspect accused of ambushing 70-year-old in Miami Beach arrested

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect accused of attacking a man in Miami Beach has been stopped by police.

They were searching for the person who ambushed a 70-year-old man outside the Walgreens near 10th Street and Alton Road in November.

Surveillance footage showed the victim getting knocked unconscious and suffering a broken nose.

Turns out, the suspect was already behind bars.

Reginald Huff, Jr., 26, was booked in West Palm Beach on a slew of unrelated charges including robbery, carjacking and kidnapping.

