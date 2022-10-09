HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands in South Florida proved they were stronger in pink.

The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk was held at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah, Saturday.

More than 5,000 people participated in the annual event.

Survivors shared their stories at the event.

“By the grace of God, the support of my family, my husband at home, my church, my job I am now a 10-year cancer survivor,” said one woman on stage.

Over $500,000 was raised to support those breast cancer patients and research.

