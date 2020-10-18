Susan G. Komen hosts virtual breast cancer walk in South Florida

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens stepped in support of breast cancer survivors, those who are fighting and honoring the lives lost.

Susan G. Komen held the More Than Pink Walk in Miami and Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, but with a virtual twist this year.

Participants joined the walk in their homes and neighborhoods in order to ensure everyone’s safety from COVID-19.

“You know we just did right here, didn’t want to bump into anybody that may not be masked. I have lung issues from the radiation, so I have to be very careful. But, outside of that, it was really a lot of fun,” said breast cancer survivor Kim Heard.

Funds raised by the Breast Cancer Foundation will be going toward finding a cure and providing comfort to those living with breast cancer.

