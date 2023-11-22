MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Survivors of the terror attack at an Israeli music festival gathered in South Florida on Tuesday to speak out and share a story that needs to be heard.

The morning of Oct. 7 was the moment that life changed forever for the 3,000 people at the Nova Music Festival.

“At 6:30, the music stopped and we realized that there is a massive attack,” said Millet Ben Haim.

Ben Harim, 27, is now able to say that she is a survivor of the attack that killed nearly 1,400 Israelis.

To survive, she hopped in a car with a few friends to try and escape.

‘Hearing the shooting from everywhere, we decide that we have to ditch our cars and run toward the fields,” said Ben Harim.

They were in the middle of big open fields, with few trees and few places to hide.

As bullets flew near them, she finally found a place to hide in a ditch, covering herself with leaves.

In another field, 24-year-old Yarin Levin was in a car driving down a dirt road to escape, when all of a sudden he saw Israelis driving their way.

“I’ll never forget that frightened look in his eyes,” said Levin. “He was terrified, like he saw something I didn’t and he said ‘We’re getting butchered.'”

A minute later, terrorists surrounded them.

“We’re hearing massive gunfire from everywhere,” he said.

As a former member of the Israel Defense Forces, Levin worked to pull himself together and plan his next move. Eventually, he was able to take off running.

“I see a girl in between the lumps in the field and I thought she was holding her head in some kind of a panic attack and I tried picking her up and I couldn’t even really recognize her face from the bullets,” said Levin.

But he had no time to process the horror he just saw, Levin just had to keep moving. Other Israelis started to follow him.

“As we’re guiding around 700 people, at around 9:30 a.m., that was actually the last phone call I made with my ex’s father. He told me ‘Yarin, the situation is a lot worse than you think. I wish you good luck and I hope you stay alive.'”

All the while Ben Harim was still hiding under leaves, listening to the screams and cries of others, waiting until a friend could get her.

“The fight that we are fighting now, it’s good versus evil,” she said. “It’s something bigger than us.”

Once Levin got home, he took a three-hour nap and then immediately went to go back and fight in the reserves for the IDF. He’s taking a break and shared his story along with Ben Harim through the organization Faces of October 7.

They are holding another speaking event on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.